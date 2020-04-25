|
Mrs. Phyllis Vic, age 78 a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully with family by her side while at St Joseph's Hospice on April 22, 2020. Phyllis is survived by her two sons: Brian (Lisa) Vic of Thunder Bay and Randy (Lakko-Ono) Vic of Vancouver BC, Phyllis enjoyed her two grandchildren: Roman Vic of Thunder Bay and Madilyn Vic of Vancouver BC. Surviving family members include sister: Elsie (David) Laing of Kelowna BC. Brother-in-law Fred Eberhardt of Seminole Florida, along with brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Barbra Vic of Thunder Bay also numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Joseph Vic, her sister Sylvia Eberhardt, brother and sister in-law John and Alma Vic. Cremation has taken place. As per Phyllis's wishes no services will be held. If friends so desire, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice Care Group.Online condolences
