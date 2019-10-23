Home

Pierre Joseph Germain, 67, died Saturday October 19th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital following a lengthy illness. Pierre loved the outdoors and was also a food "connoisseur" and had obtained his Culinary Arts Diploma in Quebec. He was predeceased by his wife Julianna Girard and step-daughter Tracy. Survived by his step-daughters Caroline (Richard), Chantal (Byron), Christine (Jérome) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per his wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.

