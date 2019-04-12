|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Pietro (Peter) Chiodo announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
Born on February 11, 1929 to Giuseppe and Maria Chiodo, Peter grew up in the small town of Borboruso, Italy where he and his father ran their own convenience store. With the dream of creating a better life for his family, he immigrated to Canada and began his working career on the railway with the Welch Gang.
He later worked in the Laskins Furniture Store for many years before he moved on to Confederation College where he worked in a maintenance role as groundskeeper until retirement.
Anyone who befriended Peter knew without a doubt that his greatest passion and pastime was being a proud and devoted member of the Italian Cultural Center for 68 years. Whether playing cards with friends, or partaking in the annual picnic, spaghetti suppers, children's Christmas parties, or the very popular Festa Italiana, he loved being a valued committee member. He was also a member of the Canada Games Complex for more than 25 years.
He will forever be missed and is survived by his wife Ida and their eight children; Maria (Bob) Borys, Joseph, Silvano, Ornella (Jamie) Bregg, Julio (Tammy), Sergio (Sheila), Maurizio, Daniella (Dave), his grandchildren; Laura, Stephanie, Peter, Elizabeth, Kayla, Andrew, Erik, Jake, Courtney, Anthony, Savanna, Nicholas, his great grandchildren; Sofia, Aidan, Antwone, Madison, Jada, and Jackson. He is also survived by siblings Luigi (Gina) Chiodo, Alfredo (Leila) Chiodo, Ottavio (Emma) Chiodo, Vittorio Chiodo, Nellina (Domenic) Mercuri, Filomena (Pierino) Maletta, and in-laws Gregorio (Marisa) Mancuso, Maria (Luigi) Fragale, Santina Grdevich, Giovanni (Francis) Mancuso, and Dina Palermo, cousin Ralph (Fiorina) Costanzo and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Maria Chiodo, sister Rose Ciafagna, sister-in-law Rena Chiodo, brother-in-laws Joseph Grdevich Sr., Tom Ciafagna, Pasquale Palermo, niece Anna Maria Chiodo, nephews Joseph Grdevich Jr., Sandro Fragale, and grandson Lee Michael Vincent Chiodo.
Funeral Services will take place on Monday, April 15TH, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Anthony's R.C. Church, celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. A private entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am to 11:30 am in St. Anthony's Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada – (Princess Ball) or St. Andrew's Dew Drop Inn which are causes close to the family's heart. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.