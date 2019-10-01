|
|
Mr. Pietro Emilio, Marasco, age 88 years, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Pietro was born in Decollatura, Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy on June 27, 1931, the son of Angelo and Maria Grazia Marasco. As a young man he came to Canada in search of a better life. Throughout his life Pietro was a man who worked very hard to be able to best provide for his family. He started Central Auto Parts before moving on to Thunder Bay Automatic Transmission. He married the love of his life Teresa Cormier and together they raised 3 children. Pietro enjoyed gardening, making wine and traveling. He was happiest when spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Pietro will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children: Bil (Giselle) Marasco, Marietta Marasco and Mario Marasco, grandchildren: Stephanie De Wolfe, Marlo Marasco and David and Katalina Marasco; his brother Domenico, sister Angelina Scalzo as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his wife Teresa, first born child Mario, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral services for the late Pietro Marasco will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will be held in the church for 1 hour prior to service time. The entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.On-line condolences
