|
|
February 26, 1922- November 15, 2019
Peter peacefully passed away the morning of November 15, 2019 with family by his side in Terrace Bay, Ontario at the age of 97. Peter was the oldest son of Cosimo and Rosa Speziale. Born in Siderno Italy he immigrated in 1939 to Canada at the age of 17 and settled in Schreiber. Peter briefly worked for the CPR shovelling snow, the Blue Lagoon and became the Manager of Spadoni's Department Store and retired from there after 54 years of employment.
In 1955, Peter met his beautiful wife Assunta (Tina) Graziano in Italy and after she immigrated to Canada in 1957, they married October 24th, 1959 and just celebrated their 60th Diamond wedding anniversary. Together they had 4 children.
In 1965, together with his brothers they built the Sunset Motel. After retiring from Spadoni's Peter entered into a partnership with his wife and together they owned and managed the Sunset Motel for 26 years. The motel was his passion and up to the age of 96 he operated and greeted all of his customers with a smile.
Peter was very proud of his children and his grandchildren made him happy. Family was always his top priority.
Peter built a cottage on Whitesand Lake which became the center for Speziale family gatherings.
In 1972, he was made a life member in the Kinsman Club of Schreiber for his outstanding contribution to Kinmanship. In the early years, he was a member of the Schreiber Curling Club and won many bonspiels as a skip. Peter enjoyed fly fishing and hunting with cousin and best friend Pasquale Trichilo and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children. Cribbage was his forte and he taught all of his children how to play at an early age.
Peter was a very classy gentleman and people will remember him dressed in a suit and tie and always a white shirt.
In 1991, an article was published in the Canadian Geographic outlining Little Italy on Lake Superior and featured an article about him entitled One Immigrant's Tale.
Peter will be missed by his loving wife Assunta, his children Dennis (Laura), Elena (Clyde), Anita, and Brenda (Michael). By his grandchildren Jesse (Heather), Joshua (Danielle), Jared, Zachary and Mason, Brent (Skylar), Katherine, Vincent and Christopher, Samantha and Shayne. And great grandchildren Cooper, Natalie, Trevor, Callum, Thea and Evander. He will also be missed by his siblings Maria (Joe), Anthony (Beaulah), Giovanni (Audree) and Teresa (Giovanni) Also many nephews, nieces and a large extended family both in Canada and in Italy.
Peter is predeceased by his parents Cosimo and Rosa Speziale, brothers Vincenzo (Rita), Francesco (Stella), and Giuseppi.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all who cared for Peter in his last days.
Prayers for Peter will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 between 7 PM and 9 PM at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Schreiber. Funeral service will be held Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at 11 AM also at Holy Angels.