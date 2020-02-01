Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Primo Stefanato Obituary

One week prior to his 84th birthday, we are saddened to announce the passing of Primo on January 25, 2020 at TBRHSC. Primo was born on February 1, 1936 in Fort William, where he resided until moving with his wife to Ignace after retiring from Resolute Forest Products. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed living on Agimac Lake for 21 years where he met and made many longtime friends. For medical reasons they moved back to Thunder Bay in 2017. Primo was predeceased by his parents, his brother Jack, sister Anna Sloza (Peter) and his twin brother Secondo (Estelle), in-laws Joan and Len Johnson and Alan and Sharon Hainstock. Primo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta, and daughter and son-in-law Barbara and John Stromberg, in-laws Jim and Jackie Hainstock, Norma and Brian Portelance and Ron and Sylvia Hainstock. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at St. Agnes Church at 12:10p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the TBRHSF would be greatly appreciated. Thank you to the dedicated staff in the emergency department, the neurology unit and 3C of the hospital for their wonderful and compassionate care of Primo.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
