Our beloved Mom and Grams Priscilla Savas, born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on March 29, 1947,

passed away August 3, 2020 at the age of 73, following her brave battles with astonishingly positive dignity. Priscilla had a wonderful sense of humor and she was a wonderful cook which will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Marie Savas, beloved granddaughters Danielle Delyea and Dawn Marie Savas, amazing great grandson Harrison Byrnes, sisters Cheryl Spenard and Rebecca Stockermans, uncle Howard Pickering (Judy), sisters-in-law Kim Dool and Jane Delsky and various cousins, nieces and nephews. Priscilla was predeceased by parents Shirley and Donald Dool and brother James Phillip Dool. Cremation has taken place at her request and a private family service will take place at a later date. Donations would be accepted at the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Cancer Society of Canada, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





