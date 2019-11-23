|
|
August 22, 1964 -
November 20, 2019
It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Rae-Lyn Loroff, age 55, from ovarian cancer on November 20, 2019. Surrounded by family and friends, Rae-Lyn passed peacefully at home in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Rae-Lyn was born on August 22, 1964 in Nipigon, Ontario. She loved her life with passion and more importantly, the people in it. Rae-Lyn was an outstanding mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She put her heart and soul into every relationship. She had an almost magical way with people in her ability to make connections. At the age of 21, Rae-Lyn was working away to obtain her diploma at Confederation College. It was here that she met her devoted husband Brad. They shared a study date together where Rae-Lyn said she had never laughed so much in her life. She knew in this moment that this was the man she was destined to be with. They fell head over heels in love for one another and thoroughly enjoyed 30 years of marriage. Rae-Lyn and Brad were ecstatic to welcome their daughter Madeline into the world after a few years of marriage and two years later the birth of their son Jacob. They worked tremendously together and devoted their lives to their children. From extravagant birthday parties, Christmas days, king-size Easter baskets, homemade Halloween costumes to everyday conversations, jokes and pieces of advice, Rae-Lyn always went above and beyond as a mother. She was always the loudest one in the crowd cheering on her children, beaming with pride. Rae-Lyn will be forever missed and remembered by her husband Brad, daughter Madeline, son Jacob, sister Brenda (Leonard), brother Terry, mother and father-in-law Patricia and Orvin, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. The impact that she made on the lives of everyone she loved is tremendous. Rae-Lyn is predeceased by her father Dave, mother Pauline, brother Bernie, nephew Dusty and brother-in-law Terry. A celebration of life will be held at the DaVinci Centre on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada or the Northern Cancer Research Fund.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com