Mrs. Raffaela DeLuca, age 78 years, passed away, with loving family at her side in St. Joseph's Care Hospice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Raffaela was born in Confleti, Catanzaro, Italy on July 29, 1941, the daughter of Teodoro and Maria Stranges. She married Gennaro DeLuca on April 7, 1957 and together they raised 5 children. In 1966, together they came to Canada, settling in Fort William. She had a passion for cooking and Sunday dinners were legendary at the DeLuca house. She worked in several halls and hotels around the city. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grand children. Raffaela was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church, St. Dominic's CWL and the DaVinci Centre. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Gennaro, children Teresina (Pietro) Carmelina (Derrick) Pasqualino (Alison) Teodoro (Julia) Mary (Cyrus) grandchildren: Gianfranco, Marica, Christopher, Adam, Krista, Tyler, Joshua and Ella; 6 great grandchildren Brooklyn, Mason, Graysen, Theo, Sofia and Alessio, her sister Aquila Slobbe, brother Tony Stranges, sister-in-law Marlene Stranges as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Bruno Stranges. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Dominic's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for friends will be held in the church for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Mass. The entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South. On-line Condolences
Rafaela DeLuca will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
