December 3, 1922 – July 21, 2019
Mrs. Raffaela Miele (nee Montanaro), age 96 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 3:45pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019, with her family by her side.
Raffaela was born on December 3, 1922 in Visciano, Naples, Italy. She immigrated to Canada, married Gennaro Miele and dedicated her life to raising their family. Raffaela enjoyed gardening and loved travelling back to Italy to visit her hometown, most recently in 2016. Family was her greatest passion and she will be deeply missed by her sons and grandchildren.
Raffaela is survived by her children Saverio (Marianna) Miele and Salvatore Miele; grandchildren Gerry, Ralphileena, Stella, Michelle, Jennifer and Amanda Belbas; great-grandchildren Victoria, Samantha, Kaileb, Adrianna, Avery and Elizabeth; brother-in-law Salvatore (Rosina) Miele as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Italy.
She was predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, Gennaro; her parents Raffaele and Saveria Montanaro and a sister in infancy.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Raffaela Miele will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 leaving the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at 11:45am to St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 12:10pm celebrated by Fr. James Panikulam. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening after 6:00pm in the Westfort Chapel with Vigil Prayers being offered at 7:00pm.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Raffaela to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
