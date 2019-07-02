Home

Raffaele (Ralph) Leonardi

Raffaele (Ralph) Leonardi In Memoriam

Nov. 21, 1919 – July 1, 2002
In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and husband, who passed away 17 years ago on July 1, 2002

A wonderful father,
husband and aid;
One who was better,
God never made
A wonderful worker,
loyal and fair,
Tenderly helpful O Father
you were.
Just in your judgement
always right,
Honest & liberal, ever upright;
Loved by all, our pride they share,
Pride in the wonderful one
you were.


~Lovingly remembered and
sadly missed by wife Rosa,
son Ralph, daughters Linda,
Gina and their Families
