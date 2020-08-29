October 11, 1974

Mr. Raili Alexander Saarinen, age 45, passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early morning of August 24th, 2020.Raili was born on October 11, 1974 to Elaine and Richard Saarinen.Raili attended Westgate High School and The San Diego Golf Academy. He worked for many years as a golf instructor in Las Vegas Nevada. Raili relocated back to Thunder Bay where he was employed by Fort William First Nation as project manager of the Solar Farm. Raili also worked in the food service industry in both Las Vegas and Thunder Bay bringing huge smiles to all of his customers.Raili was compassionate and always caring for everyone he knew. His love for family and friends was felt by all around him. His sense of humour and wittiness will forever be missed. His love for his fur babies was deep. Honey and Sammy were his everything and what he described as his greatest accomplishments.Raili will be lovingly remembered by his mother; Elaine Saarinen (Michael), his brothers; Rick (Suzanne) and Roddy (Salena). His nieces and nephews; Ryan, Lexxi, Trisha, and Tanner as well as his fur baby Sammy. He is also cherished by his foster son Brady Koza. Raili had a deep unwavering friendship with the Jackson Family. Blaine, Chris, and Sarge were always at his side no matter what the situation or the time of day.Raili was predeceased by his father; Richard J Saarinen, sister; Kandy Saarinen, and niece; Angel Lauranne Saarinen. Also by his grandparents; William and Marilyn MacLaurin and Alex and Vi Saarinen. Raili was heartbroken at the loss of his dear friend Duncan Jackson and his most cherished pup Honey.Funeral Services for Raili Alexander Saarinen will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at FWFN - Mount McKay Lookout. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday August 31 from 7:00pm until 9:00pm in the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.If friends so desire, donations can be made in memory of Raili to The Children's Wish Foundation or Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.