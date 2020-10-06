1/
Raimo Wallin
It is with profound sadness; our family announces the passing of Raimo Wallin on September 29th, 2020. Raimo was born in a small railroad town in rural Ontario in 1937 to parents Lilja and Sanfrid Wallin. He joined the Air Force in 1955 at 18 years old, where he had once in a lifetime experiences and still Reminisced about. He worked odd jobs and enjoyed travelling via "hitch hiking" which he laughed about through his stories. Raimo was employed at Canada Post for 32 years. He was an avid sports fan and won many awards for curling and bowling. He was always up to date on the latest scores, drafts & playoffs. He was a generous man who selflessly and generously donated to many charities throughout his lifetime. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 37 years Irene, and always seen to her needs although covid-19 circumstances kept them apart. Raimo was a cancer survivor, battling cancer 2 previous times and winning, regrettably the third time was too hard. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered always. Special thanks to Georgette his home care nurse, who always took the time to listen. He always looked forward to her visits. He is survived by his wife Irene, step children Jodi (Phil), Shane, Kim (Roy), sister Allie (Armondo), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by son David, his beloved mother Lilja, father Sanfrid, brothers Aaro, and Ahti Wallin.

REST IN PEACE RAIMO

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
