|
With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Rainer Jalo Hovinmaki, from pancreatic cancer on October 3, 2019, at the age of 64. Rainer passed away at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with family by his side. Rainer was born on November 20, 1954 in Helsinki, Finland. The eldest of two sons born to Henni (nee Vilhunen) & Sulo Hovinmaki. He immigrated to Australia with his family as a small boy, where they lived for a short time before setting sail to Port Arthur, ON. Rainer attended Cornwall Public School, as well as Central and Hillcrest High Schools. Rainer's parents had always thought that he would become an Architect or similar profession, but after trying his hand at a few different jobs, his ambition turned to welding. On June 22, 1981, Rainer was initiated into UA Local 628, Plumbers, Steamfitters, & Welders, which was a big accomplishment that he was really proud of. He worked for various companies through the years, but spent the majority of his career with Venshore Mechanical, retiring from there in December 2016. Rainer was known for his hard work ethic and exacting standards. He made many long-time friendships through his work and was sorely missed when he chose to retire in order to spend more time with his family. Online condolences may be made through
He met the love of his life, Pauline (nee Mugford) in 1971, and they married in July of 1977, creating a wonderful life full of success and happiness, spanning the 42 years of their marriage. As husband, father, and popa; Rainer was the center and the heart of his family. He was always there for his family, eager to respond to and meet everyone's needs. He doted on Pauline and his children, Martti and Leah. When his grandchildren arrived, Rory, and his stepbrother Raiden, he turned his attention to smothering them with as much love and care as he possibly could. His children and grandchildren carry with them many memories of his loving devotion and kindness. Rainer's vast knowledge in many areas have always made him the "go-to" guy, and he was always the first person to help or to take on a project for anyone. He had many hobbies, his favourites being camping (hunting & fishing), and anything racing. He had a very close bond with his brother Roy, watching Formula 1 racing, working on Roy's race car and going racing with him. It was a great joy to Rainer to be able to race Roy's Cougar down the quarter-mile at Dragfest this past summer. Rainer also spent a great many hours in his garage with his son Martti, working on the Mustang. His illness unfortunately made all of this difficult for him this past year, but he persevered and conquered what he could in the short time he was given. His tenacity, calm and gentle grace through his battle has inspired all who travelled the journey with him.
Rainer has expanded our hearts, left them bigger, more compassionate, and more open. He will forever be loved and remembered by his wife Pauline, son Martti, daughter Leah (Chris), grandsons Rory and Raiden, his brother Roy and nephew Matthew. He is also survived by his in-laws Ivy (Russell Hand), sisters-in-law; Juanitta (Harold Elliott), Kadie (Dave Chadwick), and Audrey (Doug Pringle), and many special friends. Rainer was predeceased by his parents Henni & Sulo Hovinmaki, his father-in-law Harry Mugford, his brother-in-law and close friend Larry Kelly, and his cousin Raymond Salminen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gallinger, Dr. James, and staff at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto; as well as Dr. Harris, Dr. Chan, Dr. Davies, Dr. Ibrahim, and numerous other doctors and nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. We would also like to thank the nurses from St. Elizabeth Health Care, especially Madison.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of a funeral service Rainer's family invites family, friends, and former co-workers to attend an open house at the family home located at 1130 Hazelwood Drive, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 2pm on. (2-5pm cold buffet - bonfire to follow). Please stop by, where everyone is welcome to share their memories of this incredible man. A private interment will be held at a later date. If so desired, a donation in Rainer's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
www.nwfainc.com