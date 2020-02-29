|
Ralph Anthony "Ralphie" Skedgel passed away unexpectedly on February 14/2020 at the age of 70. Ralph was born on December 5,1949 to Eveline and Denis Skedgel, Ralph worked various jobs throughout his life until he found employment with Atlas Properties where he was in his elements organizing people, projects, and bartering or getting a "Ralphie" deal. This job was the most fulfilling and rewarding for him. It satisfied his passion for puttering and interacting with people. Ralph loved to tinker in his garage and enjoyed working on projects with his many good buddies. He had a special interest in music and was a collector of countless guitars. Ralphie and Anita enjoyed spending their weekends at their "happy places" and spent many days riding the trails at any time of the year. They took many trips together, making so many new friends wherever they went. Throughout Ralph's life, he touched the lives of so many people. Always helping others but rarely asking for anything in return. He was known for his saying, "I know a guy". All who knew him will miss him dearly and will hold many happy memories in their hearts forever. Ralph will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Eveline Skedgel; his wife Anita, step-daughter Mackenzie; daughter Shelley (Dave) Hoier, son Dennis (Jenn) Skedgel, step-daughter Annalicia Kaban, and special grandchildren David Jr., Devon, Holly, Tyler and Rachael; brothers Brian (Marilyn) Skedgel, and Gary (Audrey) Skedgel; many nieces and nephews; in-laws Doug and Brenda Laidler, brother-in-law Clint (Char) Laidler; "Big Brother" Steve Homer (Yvonne), special cousin Brian Madigan (Shelia); as well as many very close friends who were like family. Ralph was predeceased by his father Denis Skedgel, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and his many good friends. Ralph was a loving father, husband, grandfather, Uncle, and best friend. He preferred a celebration of life rather than a formal service and we will honour that wish at a later date. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.Online condolences
