It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of my husband Ralph Stephen Bullough. He was born August 26, 1951 and attended Port Arthur Collegiate Institute and Lakehead University where he completed three degrees in Geology, Science/Math and Education. He had an infinite zest for knowledge and continued to nurture that desire to learn throughout his life. He always had a couple of books on the go and read widely on a broad range of topics. He followed politics, world news and history and could easily communicate proficiently in any number of areas. He was a natural leader and comfortable speaking with anyone, always willing to share his knowledge and experiences whether with individuals or through his extensive volunteer work. After a brief period in the teaching profession he began employment with Bombardier in 1979 and worked as a Tool and Die maker, retiring after thirty five years of service. He was active in their apprenticeship program and prided himself on giving his best and mentoring new hires as they began their careers.



From an early age Ralph had a strong connection with the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cross country skiing and working with his uncles in their logging business. He greatly treasured memories from the epic canoe trip he took with his friend one summer when they paddled from Thunder Bay to Winnipeg. He was always up for an adventure.



Ralph's other passion in life was gardening. He was recently presented with his 30 year pin acknowledging his contributions to the Master Gardener Program. He served on the executive committees of this organization locally, provincially and internationally. He was similarly involved in the Canadian Rose Society and a long-time member of the Thunder Bay Horticultural Society. He enjoyed all types of gardening but had a particular passion for growing roses as evidenced by his wonderful rose garden showcasing dozens of varieties. An unknown author once said, "I didn't want someone who would buy me roses. I wanted someone who would plant them knowing I would be there when they blossomed." This was my Ralph.



Ralph and I (Barb Friday) were married in 1983 and he was my loving partner, my foundation, my everything. He embodied traits which made him so special: patience, calmness, respectfulness and having an optimistic attitude towards life. He was not afraid of hard work and had the ability to find solutions to almost any problem. It was extremely rare for him to give up on a challenge and even rarer for him to lose his temper. He could calm a contentious situation and mediate a resolution. He enjoyed socializing with his many long-time friends and particularly looked forward to his Wednesday morning "breakfast meetings" with fellow Bombardier retirees at Niva's Restaurant where all manner of world issues were debated.



Ralph was predeceased by his parents Reginald and Sally Bullough and is survived by his sister Marlene (Tim Black) and brother David (Trudy Tallon). Also left to mourn are in laws Susan (Chris) Bailey, Bill Friday, John (Cindy) Friday and Patrick Friday (Beverley Babcock).



Cicero the Roman Philosopher best cited Ralph's view on life: "If you have a garden and a library you have everything you need".



Cremation has taken place and there will not be any service. Arrangements are in care of Northwest Funeral Alternative. If so desired, donations to either The Friends of the Thunder Bay Conservatory (c/o Sharon Sidlar, 346 Syndicate Ave. N, Thunder Bay P7C3W3) or the Thunder Bay and District Master Gardeners (332 Crossbow St., Thunder Bay P7G1C3) would be appreciated.





Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com

