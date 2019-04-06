|
It is with profound sadness, the family of Ralph Wuorisalo announce his peaceful passing on March 31st, 2019 at Roseview Manor, 2 days before his 88th birthday. On line condolences at:
Ralph was born April 2nd, 1931 in Fort William to Pearl & Waino Wuorisalo. He had an adventurous childhood growing up on the CN rail lines west of Thunder Bay. He loved the outdoors, lakes, hunting & fishing. Animals were a big part of his life. Having lived his early life with limited resources in a rural area, he learned to work with his hands and in turn discovered his passion for fixing things. Ralph pursued this talent and eventually acquired his certificate as a service technician. Ralph also enjoyed motorcycle & snowmobile racing in his younger years, and was always happy to mentor others.
Ralph met his future wife, Lois Abercrombie in Shebandowan at a hall dance. They married in June 1953, and had 3 children – Nancy, Deborah (deceased), and Jeffrey. They started their married life in a small home on Gore Street in Westfort. Ralph encouraged and supported Lois' early teaching career and university education.
In 1964, Ralph became an entrepreneur in conjunction with the opening of Gore Motors, which was a Shell gas station franchise and neighborhood service centre. Soon afterwards, Ralph took advantage of an opportunity to add a line of Honda motorcycles to compliment the new company. This was the beginning of what is now known as Gore Motors Honda. In the months that followed, the business grew rapidly to include additional product lines such as Polaris snowmobiles, Triumph & BSA motorcycles as well as the continuously expanding lineup of Honda motorcycles.
Having support from his family – including his sister Miriam who worked by his side for many years, and later his daughter Nancy and son Jeff, the business was relocated to a more central location on Memorial Avenue, where Honda products became the exclusive brand sold & serviced. Having established the brand in the region and demonstrated a long term loyalty to the product, Ralph became known as “Honda Ralph”.
Ralph and his wife Lois also moved to a new residence in Thunder Bay north, overlooking the Sleeping Giant where they would reside for 36 years. Many happy summers were also enjoyed at their family camp at Shelter Bay.
More recently, Ralph had the privilege to spend the last 10 months at Southbridge Roseview Manor with his sister Miriam. Our sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at Roseview for the excellent care provided to our Dad. He loved all of you.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife Lois (May 2018), daughter Debbie (September 1976), his parents Waino and Pearl, brother Richard, sisters-in-law June and Margaret Abercrombie, Heather Sitch, brothers-in-law Reino Saarela, Bert and Gordon Abercrombie, mother/father-in-law Vera and Bill Abercrombie. Ralph is survived by daughter Nancy, son Jeff (Wanda), grandchildren Kelly (Chris), Allyson (James), Amanda (Adam), Nicole, Tyler, great grandchildren Dylan, Evan, Eric, Jordan, Landyn, Vera Jean, sister Miriam, sisters-in-law Bonnie Samorodny, Bea Abercrombie, brother-in-law George Sitch, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Ralph's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca