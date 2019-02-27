|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Mr. Ramon Kenneth Dahl on February 22, 2019. Ray was born on March 13, 1953 in Powell River, BC. Ray grew up with his siblings in Langley, BC. He moved to Thunder Bay in the late 80's, where he discovered his love in fabrication work, boats and boat motors. Ray worked in this field for many years before doing a career change to trucking. Ray worked for many companies through the years, making lots of friends everywhere he went, most recently with Remar Transport hauling logs. Ray's happiest times were spent at his home, in the country where he could fidget with all his engines and motors. He enjoyed the peace the country brought and spending it with his sweetheart made everyday special. Together they built a home where they enjoyed the simple life. His recent life was dedicated to his best bud "Boo". Him, Ethan and Leslie would go on adventures and teach them all the things one needs to know about the bush. Ray and Ethan enjoyed wrestling together and playing Minecraft. Ray and Leslie would chat about life and their hopes and dreams at the days end. Ray will be lovingly remembered by his spouse Marilyn Menard, step-children Leslie Menard, Shane (Michelle) Menard, Jason (Renee) Menard, children Adam Dahl, Crystal Dahl, Dakota Dahl, siblings Sandra Dahl, Brian Dahl, nephews Fred Cornish and Scott Geisser, numerous grandchildren including his little buddy Ethan. A private service will be held, in his honour, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com