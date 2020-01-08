|
1962 - 2019
Randy Scheffee, age 57 years, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his children Rhiannon and Tye by his side. Born in Toronto, Ontario, Randy had grown up in Southern Ontario and had always been passionate about sports. He came to Thunder Bay in 1987 when he fulfilled a lifelong dream as a sports reporter and then anchor on TV - doing so every night on the 6 o'clock news at Dougall Media for 32 years. In Randy's spare time he would read magazines and books about his favourite sports, alongside watching his favourite teams (The Leafs) and cheering them on through the TV. Randy was a hardworking, caring and hilarious father and coworker and always made time for his family and his dog (which he so religiously walked daily). He was kind-hearted and fun spirited and never missed a chance to make people laugh and always had a joke on standby. Randy was and always will be the biggest Leafs fan, and his hockey updates and stats will be missed by all who had the blessing of hearing them. Randy's children, his family, friends, pets and coworkers will also deeply miss him and his contagious laughter and quirky jokes. Survived by his children and former wife Anne. Predeceased by his mother Diana Scheffee and father Raymond Scheffee. A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends.
Rest easy Randy and
GO LEAFS GO!
