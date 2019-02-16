|
Mr. Randall Kurt "Randy" Fors, age 60 years, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at home.
Randy was born on August 13, 1958 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He was a hard worker and a family man. Throughout his lifetime he became a master of auto mechanics. His passion stemmed from helping out around the family service station which later led to employment at Pinewood Ford. When starting his family, Randy took a position at Nip Rock High School and for nearly 20 years he was the transportation technology teacher. This career afforded him the opportunity to cherish summers with his loved ones who meant everything to him. He proudly took his family for ice cream in his 57 Chevy, boat rides on Lake Superior and skidoo rides through the winter. There is no end to the appreciation his children have for him.
Randy was the ultimate handyman. There was nothing he couldn't grasp and master. He was simply magic. He also had an avid passion for refurbishing amps and playing/listening to music. He would plug in his Fender guitar, crank up the amp and wail out rock and blues riffs for hours. We never asked him to turn it down.
Randy will be missed by his loving children, Dylan and Rikel (and their dog, Bébé); father, Kurt; brother, Dan and his family and parents in-law Josef Litterscheid and Margarete Blauth.
Predeceased by his mother, Louise Fors and family friend John Fors.
A private Celebration of Randy's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, MusiCounts or the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation.