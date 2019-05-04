|
|
Mr. Randy H. Ferguson, age 57, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Michael's Hospital of Toronto, Ontario with his wife at his side, after succumbing to a life-long battle with Cystic Fibrosis.
Randy was born on January 22, 1962 in Fort William, Ontario and spent most of his life living in Thunder Bay before moving to Mississauga, Ontario in 2001. While living in Thunder Bay, he worked for the CN Railroad at the Neebing Yard, prior to its shut down. Later, he worked for the Catholic District School Board at St. Ignatius High School as Head Custodian before taking early retirement due to ongoing health issues. Over the years, Randy enjoyed weight lifting and studying different types of Martial Arts styles, but his favorite recreation was training in Combat submission wrestling, when he was able. Randy also liked classic cars, and had owned a 1940 Studebaker as his first restoration project, and liked motorcycles, and had participated in Friday the 13th runs to Port Dover, Ontario.
Randy will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jane (King) of 32 years who he met when they attended Confederation College together in Thunder Bay.
He is also survived by family who reside in Thunder Bay, mother Beatrice (Saunders), brother Dale (Brenda) Ferguson, and sister Sharon (Terry) Bryenton, including numerous nieces and nephews and their own children living throughout Canada.
Randy was predeceased by his father, Richard (Albert) Ferguson.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 presided by Captain Rachel Sheils of the Thunder Bay Salvation Army. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Diabetes Association.