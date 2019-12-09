|
|
September 18, 1962 - December 2, 2019
James Randal "Randy" Hurdon, free at last into the arms of Jesus.
Sadly leaving behind to mourn his passing, his mom and dad, Marge and Jim, and brothers, Rod, Robert, and Henry.
Randy was a graduate of The Lakehead University's Teachers College and Confederation College's Architectural Technology Program. With so much promise, Randy walked this Earth always looking for a safer place to belong. His adventurous nature took him many places around the globe.
At the request of the family, a private celebration of life will be arranged for at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Thunder Bay Branch, would be welcomed.