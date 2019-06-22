|
A proud French Canadian, Raoul Moreau, age 91 years, passed away June 20, 2019, at TBRHSC, in the loving company of his family.
Born in Tingwick, Quebec, he was the third eldest of 5 siblings. At age 18 years, he was the first to leave the family farm with his eyes set on prosperity in Ontario. Determined to be successful, he worked hard to learn English, working construction, cutting trees at Mountain Nor-Wester Ski Hill, and Intercity Ford as a watchman. He was a Ford man. Raoul treasured friendship most of all and was happiest when welcoming a new visitor, with whom he could share past stories, food and political updates. He lived life to its best, always choosing what he thought was #1. He did so with confidence, pride and integrity.
He will forever be remembered by his loved ones for the joy of his greeting; big smile, sparkling eyes, as he ushered us in, his firecracker strong will, and the deep gratitude of his goodbyes, saying “Thanks for coming to see me. Come back soon.”
Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, June 24th, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. presided by Rev. Fr. Jerin Louis, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery.