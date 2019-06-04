|
1947-2019
With great sadness we announce the passing of Rauno Kari Mattias Tornquist on Saturday June 1, 2019 with family by his side. Rauno fought a lengthy battle against ALS with an immeasurable amount of strength, courage and dignity, keeping his sense of humour until the last day.
Rauno was born in Turku, Finland on February 16, 1947 and immigrated with family to Canada in 1951. They settled in the Kaministiquia Community where he first met his wife Raija. He attended MacDonald Public School and graduated in the first grade 13 class of Hammarskjold High School.
Rauno spent the majority of his career (29 years) at the Ministry of Transportation as a Photogrammetrist. Highlights of his career were spent travelling up North to remote stations which included flying to communities and engaging with the locals. Rauno then retired at the age of 50 from MTO and to his enjoyment he continued to work casually for Thunder Bay Testing. He was a huge help with the establishment of the family gravel business. Rauno's hobbies included carpentry, hunting, fishing, camping, listening to music and socializing with family and friends.
Rauno is survived by his loving wife Raija of 51 years, daughter Cindy (Jari) Asunmaa, son Ronnie (Viola) Tornquist, sisters Arja (George) Puurunen and Benita (Brian) Backlund and their families. He will also be remembered by his beloved grandchildren Jesse (Meghan), Maria (Daryl), Abbie (Creighton) and Emily as well as his Mother-in-law Eini Jussinoja and numerous extended family in Canada and Finland. Rauno had many close friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew him well. His family would like to acknowledge honorary pallbearers, George Puurunen, Leonard Throuwer and Jim Ovenstone.
Predeceased by his parents Matti and Kaino, nephew Ryan, and father-in-law Toivo.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Dog River Cemetery.
If desired donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated.