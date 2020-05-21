June 6, 1938 – May 18, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Ray Bohonis announce his passing in Ottawa on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at 81 years of age. It is not surprising that on the opening weekend of fishing, so much a part of his life, he would decide to go find the ultimate fishing spot. Ray was a well-known sports figure in Thunder Bay Minor Hockey - coaching in the Thunder Bay Elks Minor Hockey League, the Fort William Hurricanes Organization, and General Manager of the Thunder Bay Flyers including the 1988-89 Centennial Cup Champions who were inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. We know his next hockey endeavor will be from up above, guiding his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs to a Stanley Cup victory. He must be truly disappointed to find out that Don Cherry is not God. Besides hockey, Ray had a great passion for the outdoors which included fishing and partridge hunting, a passion he shared with his children, grandchildren and especially his grandson Brandon. Partridge hunting with his buddy Bill, was always comical because one could shoot but not see and the other could see but not shoot. Therefore the gourmet lunches, not the birds bagged, were the highlight of the day. He met the love of his life, Phyllis Young, in the late 50's. After proposing to her at a stock car race and marrying her in 1959, they enjoyed 60 happy years together raising three children, followed by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. From a young age Ray was involved in the tourist industry, from helping with the family-owned Royal Windsor Lodge on Lake Nipigon, through 25 years in hotel management at the Best Western in Thunder Bay, ending his career with five years in Blind River at the Lakeview Inn. Upon retirement he and Phyllis joined their family in Ottawa. A great story teller, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved the hours spent sitting by his chair listening to his tales about time spent at Ignace, Lac des Milles Lac and Lake Nipigon and his years growing up in Westfort. His long time close circle of friends and the daily coffee crew were very important to him. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family and friends, especially when his mother was doing the cooking. He never would pass up an opportunity to joke with waitresses, cashiers, or anyone he could pass the time of day with. The local grocery clerks will surely miss the ribbing he gave them every time the Leafs played the Sens. Ray is predeceased by his parents Bill and Tosca Bohonis, his brother Bill Bohonis Jr., mother- and father-in-law Rosa and Carl Young, his sisters-in-law Louise Kuzminski and Betty Young. Left to mourn his passing are, his wife Phyllis, his son Mick Bohonis, his daughters Sharon Bohonis Law and Lynda Bohonis, and grandchildren: Meghann McDonough, Brandon Sheremeta, Kristen Bohonis, Lauren Fitzpatrick (Kevin), Brad Bohonis (Katie), Abby Rose Law; great-grandchildren: Colton Fitzpatrick, Levi Bohonis, Reed Bohonis; sister-in-law June Bohonis, brother-in-law Bill Young(Debbie) and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Gianni D'Egidio of the Ottawa Civic Hospital, Dr. Maha Wanes of the Kemptville Hospital, and to all the doctors and nurses of the Kemptville Hospital Convalescent Care Unit, Ottawa Civic Hospital and St. Vincent's Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate care and attention. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity dear to Ray's heart “Pathways to Independence”. A community based, not for profit agency who continues to give his grandson with an acquired brain injury, an independent lifestyle. Pathways Ottawa, 356 Woodroffe Ave., Unit 202, Ottawa, ON K2A 3V6, 613-233-3322, 1-866-775-1608, www.pathwasind.com.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 21, 2020.