With great sadness we announce the passing of Ray Tuokko in Kitchener, Ontario on June 5, 2019, at the age of 94. Ray was born in Port Arthur on December 11, 1924. He worked with the Port Arthur Police Department as a clerk, court stenographer and crime scene photographer for 20 years before becoming the City's Purchasing Agent and later Urban Renewal Director. In 1972, he moved to Toronto with his wife Norma to accept a position with the Ontario Ministry of Housing. Ray served in the RCAF from 1943 – 45. After the war, he became very actively involved with the Canadian Legion, serving in various branch, zone, district and provincial offices. Ray was eventually elected President of the Manitoba/North Western Ontario Command and Vice President of Dominion Command. He retired in 1980 and enjoyed many wonderful years of golfing in Florida and travelling around the world. Ray was predeceased by Norma (Goodman) his wife of 68 years, his parents, John and Hulda and his brother Oli. He is survived by his son Ed (Carla) of Kitchener, grandchildren Liisa of Guelph, Amy of Brantford, Michael (Courtney) of Hamilton, five great grandchildren and nephews John and Allan Tuokko. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held in Thunder Bay with burial in Riverside Cemetery.