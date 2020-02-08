|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Albert Mason, 72, of Lake Havasu City & Thunder Bay, gone to Heaven on February 4, 2020. Ray is survived by his loving wife Yvonne Mason, son Clint Mason (Kimberlea Mason), daughter Summer Tilgner (Theron Tilgner), brother Larry Mason (Caroline Irwin), Guardian Charlie Oliff and his two beloved pups, Cleopatra and Caesar.
Ray was born in Brampton, Ontario and moved to Thunder Bay in 1977 where he worked many years for Bruno's Contracting before retiring. Ray married the love of his life, Yvonne in 1976 and was very close with his family over the years. He loved and adored his brother Larry very much, especially their down time!
Ray was active in the gun world and loved to target shoot and was at one time ranked in the top 5 of competition shooters in Canada. “I remember making bullets with my dad instead of cookies at 5 years old.” - Summer
Ray's love of handguns was matched only by his love for classic cars and cowboy movies and memorabilia. A quick walk around his house would reveal decorations, books, and magazines about guns, classic cars and some of the greatest swashbuckling actors of his generation. A staple of family vacations was always a stop in a city with deep historical significance, such as Oatman, Tombstone, or Deadwood.
Ray volunteered his time for Hospice of Havasu and chatted up the patients while he delivered their medications to their homes, while Cleo & Caesar would wait in the car patiently.
“Our dad was kind to everyone; he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved his family and cherished the moments he had with them. He worked hard his entire life to provide for us and loved our mother to no end. We will always remember how he looked at her, with such adoration and love.” - Clint & Summer
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Bridgeview Room, Shugrue's Restaurant, 1425 McCulloch Blvd. N, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, United States on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 4-6:00 pm.
If friends are so inclined, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to Hospice of Havasu, 365 S. Lake Havasu Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 1-888-468-2111.