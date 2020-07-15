1/1
Raymond Arthur Maki
September 2, 1937 – July 12, 2020

It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of Ray Maki. Predeceased by his parents, Vilho “Bill” and Tyyne Maki and his brother Ron and sister-in-law Margie. Beloved husband of Laney, father of Todd Maki (Jenny) of New Westminster, BC, Colleen Maki of Thunder Bay, Joel Maki (Janice) of Thunder Bay, and Maureen Maki of Calgary, AB Stepfather of Don Kenney (predeceased 1989), Kristen Des Islet (Brian) of Oshawa, Michele Juma (Ali) of Sault Ste. Marie, Rob Kenney (Kim) of Sault Ste. Marie and David Kenney (Amanda) of Whitby. Extremely proud and adored Opa/Grandpa to Josh, Liam and Nathanial Maki, Sander Stoneman (Sarah), Connor Dunster (Kaitlynn), Shelby Kenney, Nick, David and Michael Des Islet, Kaden, Aidan, Kiran and Aaron Juma, and
Jack and Madeline Kenney. Uncle to Craig and Brent of Sudbury and brother-in-law of Todd Hatch, John and Carol Hatch and Leith and Jim Passmore. Proud member of the “Wednesday Tim Hortons” and the “Saturday Legion” gangs. Long-standing member of the “Well over 35” Senior's Hockey League. Known to his close family and friends for his IT skills (or lack thereof…). Ray will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends, his amazing sense of humor and his special love of animals. The family would like to thank Dr. Lane, Dr. Edwards, Dr. Chong, Dr. Berry, Dr. Hill, Dr. Ilius, Dr. Castellani, Dr. Fralick and all the nurses in
emergency and in 3C for taking such exceptional care of Ray and showing such compassion toward our family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E, Sault Ste. Marie 705-759-2522). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held in September and a Celebration of Life will be held on St. Urho's day, March 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Algoma Family Services Foundation (Sault Ste. Marie) or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave a message of condolence as a keepsake for Ray's family.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rays passing....our prayers and thoughts are with you all..Ab Filipovic
Ab filipovic
Friend
