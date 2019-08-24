Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bernatchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond (Ray) Bernatchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond (Ray) Bernatchez Obituary

Raymond (Ray) Bernatchez, 78, of Owen Sound, ON passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the Owen Sound Hospital. Ray was born on March 25, 1941 in Matachewan, ON to Alphonse and Bertha Bernatchez.  He graduated from Haileybury School of Mines in 1969, and South Dakota School of Mines in 1972 and spent 47 years as a geologist in northern Ontario, and across Canada.  He married Charlotte Harlow on April 3, 1971, and together they raised two boys, Ben and Jeremy in Atikokan, ON before moving to Owen Sound in 2011.

Ray is survived by his wife Charlotte (nee Harlow) of Owen Sound, and sons Ben (Amy) of Oakville, ON, and Jeremy (Heather) of Toronto, ON.

A private interment will take place at a later date in his birth place of Matachewan, ON.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends, family, and acquaintances share memories or stories of knowing or working with Ray at our memorial website at www.forevermissed.com/raymond-bernatchez/

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.