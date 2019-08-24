|
Raymond (Ray) Bernatchez, 78, of Owen Sound, ON passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the Owen Sound Hospital. Ray was born on March 25, 1941 in Matachewan, ON to Alphonse and Bertha Bernatchez. He graduated from Haileybury School of Mines in 1969, and South Dakota School of Mines in 1972 and spent 47 years as a geologist in northern Ontario, and across Canada. He married Charlotte Harlow on April 3, 1971, and together they raised two boys, Ben and Jeremy in Atikokan, ON before moving to Owen Sound in 2011.
Ray is survived by his wife Charlotte (nee Harlow) of Owen Sound, and sons Ben (Amy) of Oakville, ON, and Jeremy (Heather) of Toronto, ON.
A private interment will take place at a later date in his birth place of Matachewan, ON.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends, family, and acquaintances share memories or stories of knowing or working with Ray at our memorial website at www.forevermissed.com/raymond-bernatchez/