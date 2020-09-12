After four long years apart, Raymond Caruso, 73, joined his late wife Rhia in Heaven September 8, 2020. Raymond is Survived by his daughter Maralee (Jason) Church, son Tyler (Andrea) Caruso, grandchildren Connor, Ryder, Tiandra, Kash & Tucker, and brother David (Nancy) Caruso. Raymond was predeceased by his wife Rhia Adduono, parents Dominic and Daphne Caruso, brother Michael Lavoie and brother Wayne Caruso. Raymo, as he was affectionately called, died and lived; on his terms, he made his own rules and always fought authority. If you told him he shouldn't or couldn't do something, he would make sure he did. He lived a 1000 years in the 73 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life, was always up for a good time and never wanted the party to end. As much as people knew hanging out with him could result in a night in jail or a killer hangover, his house was always full of friends and laughter. Raymo was the proud president of The Westfort Bar Flies, enjoyed stock car racing in his younger years, loved camping and fishing at Northern Lights Resort which he made one last visit to August Long weekend, was a "memorable" little league baseball coach, and a fantastic cook who mastered everyone's favorite dishes from Chinese food to Coney Sauce. The family would like to thank the nurses in 1A Oncology who provided compassionate care to Raymond in his final days.