



1942 – 2020



On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca

Mr. Raymond Earl Baker passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 with family by his side. Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on June 27, 1942, the family moved to Fort William in 1944. He attended Belleville School for the Deaf throughout the majority of his school career. Raymond was an avid hockey and baseball fan. He is survived by sisters Clara Oleski and Doris Gazzola, brother Lawrence Baker and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Lily and Sherman Baker. Cremation will take place and a private family interment will be held.