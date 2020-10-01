1/1
Raymond Earl Baker
1942 – 2020

Mr. Raymond Earl Baker passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 with family by his side. Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on June 27, 1942, the family moved to Fort William in 1944. He attended Belleville School for the Deaf throughout the majority of his school career. Raymond was an avid hockey and baseball fan. He is survived by sisters Clara Oleski and Doris Gazzola, brother Lawrence Baker and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Lily and Sherman Baker. Cremation will take place and a private family interment will be held.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
