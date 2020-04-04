|
With profound sadness, Gladys, Brenda and Terry announce the passing of their husband and father. After a life truly blessed, at the age of 81, Ray passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020 following a brief illness. In keeping with how he lived, he died on his own terms with dignity and family by his side. Ray was born the third of 5 siblings to Art and Lillian Goodman and grew up in Westfort and Vickers Heights. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially hockey, as a fan, player, coach and referee. He was a big supporter of the LU Thunder Wolves and forever a Montreal Canadiens fan. Time spent fishing on Lake Nipigon with his pals was a treasured memory. Ray spent most his working years in the trucking industry and loved being behind the wheel. He looked forward to road trips each spring to reunite with their Florida gang. Goodie was a kind, generous man with a good sense of humour and a big personality! He held dear his family, many lifelong friendships and always made room for new friends. Survived by his wife of 61+ years, Gladys (nee Code), daughter Brenda (Anthony), son Terry (Yuni), sister Rosemary Smith, brother Richard Goodman, and numerous family and friends. He is sadly missed by his sidekick Lola, his cherished dog. Predeceased by parents Arthur and Lillian Goodman, sisters Ruth Gillis and Randi Craig, nephews Lawrence Berger, Richard Berger and Jimmy Smith, and beloved in-laws Ted and Grace Code. Thank you to all who attended our recent get-together at the Da Vinci Centre. He was feeling good then and enjoyed seeing so many well-wishers. Ray was surrounded by many special people. A heartfelt thank you to Skippy Spilchuk for your friendship and for making this event happen. Our family thanks all those who called and visited Ray during his illness and as well, the nurses of St. Elizabeth`s Health Care for their excellent care. In keeping with his wishes, no service will occur. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held once the world returns to normal. If friends so desire, donations to Thunder Bay & District Humane Society or an animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences
