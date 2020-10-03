May 7, 1951 -
September 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Horth announce his passing. Raymond passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on September 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Raymond was born May 7, 2020 in Marathon, Ontario to Eugene and Lillianne Horth. Raymond was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. He will always be remembered as a rebel with a heart of gold.
Raymond is survived by his wife Candi Horth, Daughter Chelsea (George) Gratz, son Cory Horth, grandchildren Logan, Oliver and Lyla, and his sister Rita (Lanny) Leifer.
Raymond was predeceased by his father Eugene Horth, mother Lillianne Horth, brother René Horth, brother Leo Horth, granddaughter Whitley Perrier and his beloved dogs Rambo, Nikki, Daisy and Twotwo.
Candi and Chelsea would like to send a special thank you to Raymond's nephew Jason Horth for always being there for him; he truly loved you like a son. They would also like to thank his family and friends who visited and called him every day these past few weeks, and the nurses and doctors who assisted Raymond in his final days.
You are now at peace and we know you will be watching over us while you ride your Harley in the sky.
As per Raymond's wishes a service will not be held. A private family gathering will take place at a later date to honour Raymond's life.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Raymond to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com