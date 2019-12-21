|
On December 18, 2019, Raymond James Malo, known as "James", died peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife by his side. At the age of 81 years old and after living a full life, he is now at peace in the arms of his beloved Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ.
James will forever be remembered as a kind and loving grandson, son, brother, father, grandfather and husband. James was an intelligent and bright student, graduating with a Masters of History from the University of Manitoba. He was a published poet but most importantly a loving husband, father and grandfather. He overcame many hardships to provide for his family. He gladly made many sacrifices for his wife, children, mother Jean and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing chess, poetry, reading books to his young children and loved his wife's homemade cooking. He took great comfort in reading his Bible, singing hymns and praying daily. He was a humble and devout follower of Jesus Christ, as his beloved grandmother Sarah McCartney taught him. He will be deeply missed.
James is survived by his dear wife Linda Aileen Malo of 47 years, daughter Sarahlin Elizabeth Malo, daughter Rachel Anne Malo, son Ezra James Malo, daughter-in-law Whitney Alexandra Mason, grandson Hunter Ross Malo, granddaughter Brooke Lynn Malo.
Thanks go to Dr. Ruby Klassen and the staff of Southbridge Lakehead seniors home who cared for him for the past several years.
Donations can be made in honour of James Malo to Back to the Bible Canada or Our Daily Bread Ministries Canada.
