|
|
Raymond K Salminen age 81, born Oct. 11, 1937 passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC on June 15, 2019. Predeceased by his partner Laila Harju and parents Senja and Juari Salminen. He is survived by step-children Cindy Luhtala (Roy), Mark Harju (Lee-Ann), Wanda Harju and Corey Harju. Also by cousin Rainer Hovinmaki (Pauline) and other family and friends here and in Finland. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting when he was able and loved to tell stories of his adventures. A favourite place to travel was the Yukon and had taken many trips there. He had also travelled to Finland. At this time we would like to thank Dr. Ek, Dr. Miller and nursing staff on 1A for your compassionate care and the support staff at PR Cook Apts. for your endless caring and patience. As per his wishes please join us for coffee, light lunch and conversation in Ray's honour on July 2/19 from 12-3 at the Oliver Road Rec Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com