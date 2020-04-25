|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, Raymond Rogowski on April 23, 2020 at TBRHSC at the age of 87. Online condolences may
Ray was born and raised in Melville, Saskatchewan and was the youngest of Steve and Catherine's 8 children. Ray grew up in a railroading family and had a long career with the CNR retiring as a locomotive engineer. Ray had a fantastic memory and loved to share his railroading stories and memorabilia. Sports were always a large part of Ray's life, from hockey where he was a trainer for the Melville Millionaires, to golfing with the Chapples Men's Club and playing darts as a member of the Ortona Legion. He passed his love of sports on to his children and grandchildren and always was the proud supporter or coach at hockey and baseball games or at the rink watching his girls figure skate. He had a great sense of humour and would often joke that he had been sitting in the same seat at the Gardens for "50 years".
Family was the most important thing in Ray's life and we are very blessed to have had so much time to spend with him, from long car trips to visit uncles and aunts to weekly family dinners shared with love and laughter. We will cherish those memories.
Ray was predeceased by his parents and siblings and his son Bob in 2012. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Mary Ann Tuomi (Bill), son Gary (Terrie Joseph) and daughter-in-law Karen Tretter (Norm). Poppa will be lovingly remembered by his granddaughters Kati (David), Julia (Scott), Riley (Mitch) and Samantha (Breandon) and many nephews, nieces and their children who were very close to him.
The family would like to thank the team at TBRHSC and the Cancer Centre for the care and support for Ray.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
