Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Rogowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Rogowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond L. Rogowski Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, Raymond Rogowski on April 23, 2020 at TBRHSC at the age of 87.
Ray was born and raised in Melville, Saskatchewan and was the youngest of Steve and Catherine's 8 children. Ray grew up in a railroading family and had a long career with the CNR retiring as a locomotive engineer. Ray had a fantastic memory and loved to share his railroading stories and memorabilia. Sports were always a large part of Ray's life, from hockey where he was a trainer for the Melville Millionaires, to golfing with the Chapples Men's Club and playing darts as a member of the Ortona Legion. He passed his love of sports on to his children and grandchildren and always was the proud supporter or coach at hockey and baseball games or at the rink watching his girls figure skate. He had a great sense of humour and would often joke that he had been sitting in the same seat at the Gardens for "50 years".
Family was the most important thing in Ray's life and we are very blessed to have had so much time to spend with him, from long car trips to visit uncles and aunts to weekly family dinners shared with love and laughter. We will cherish those memories.
Ray was predeceased by his parents and siblings and his son Bob in 2012. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Mary Ann Tuomi (Bill), son Gary (Terrie Joseph) and daughter-in-law Karen Tretter (Norm). Poppa will be lovingly remembered by his granddaughters Kati (David), Julia (Scott), Riley (Mitch) and Samantha (Breandon) and many nephews, nieces and their children who were very close to him.
The family would like to thank the team at TBRHSC and the Cancer Centre for the care and support for Ray.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -