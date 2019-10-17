Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Leonard Maier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Leonard Maier Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Maier on October 16, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was a kind, hardworking man who was very dedicated to his family.

Ray was born on June 25, 1948 in Fort William, Ontario. He attended local schools and eventually went on to earn his carpentry ticket from Confederation College. In 1972 he married the love of his life, Donna and together they raised a family and enjoyed 47 wonderful years.

Ray was employed by Bowater paper mill for 33 years where he worked as a carpenter. His carpentry skills were well known by all who knew him and his talents and creativity were evident in the many projects he undertook. He was always willing to share his talents and knowledge with others and would always lend a hand to anyone in need of his help.

Ray enjoyed fishing and had a passion for classic cars. After his retirement, he enjoyed travelling and spending time with family and friends at his camp on Stewart Lake. Many happy memories were made laughing around the campfire and during late-night saunas and swimming under starry skies. One of the greatest joys of Ray's life was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to make them laugh and was always teasing and joking with them.

Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife Donna, son Ryan and Daughter Melinda (husband Kelly), grandchildren Haley, Lila and Remy, brothers Ken, and George, sister-in-law Lorraine, brother-in-law Kenny and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Emil and Dora Maier, brother Alvin, sister Evelyn and daughter-in-law Teresa.

There will be a celebration of life in Ray's honour at 1:00 on Monday, October 21 at the Slovak Legion Solarium. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ray's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice or to a charity of your choice.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now