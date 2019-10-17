|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Maier on October 16, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was a kind, hardworking man who was very dedicated to his family. On line condolences at:
Ray was born on June 25, 1948 in Fort William, Ontario. He attended local schools and eventually went on to earn his carpentry ticket from Confederation College. In 1972 he married the love of his life, Donna and together they raised a family and enjoyed 47 wonderful years.
Ray was employed by Bowater paper mill for 33 years where he worked as a carpenter. His carpentry skills were well known by all who knew him and his talents and creativity were evident in the many projects he undertook. He was always willing to share his talents and knowledge with others and would always lend a hand to anyone in need of his help.
Ray enjoyed fishing and had a passion for classic cars. After his retirement, he enjoyed travelling and spending time with family and friends at his camp on Stewart Lake. Many happy memories were made laughing around the campfire and during late-night saunas and swimming under starry skies. One of the greatest joys of Ray's life was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to make them laugh and was always teasing and joking with them.
Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife Donna, son Ryan and Daughter Melinda (husband Kelly), grandchildren Haley, Lila and Remy, brothers Ken, and George, sister-in-law Lorraine, brother-in-law Kenny and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Emil and Dora Maier, brother Alvin, sister Evelyn and daughter-in-law Teresa.
There will be a celebration of life in Ray's honour at 1:00 on Monday, October 21 at the Slovak Legion Solarium. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ray's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Hospice or to a charity of your choice.
