|
|
Online condolences
1926 - 2019
Raymond Melvin Gammond passed away suddenly, early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Hogarth Riverview Manor, at the age of 93. Ray was born in Fort William on July 15, 1926 and grew up on the family farm in Slate River. On May 28, 1943, he married the love of his life, Ruth Rachel Rahmer, and in May, 2018 they celebrated 75 years of marriage with family and friends. Ray had various trucking jobs when they were first married and then returned to Slate River, dairy farming until the late 1950's. After selling the farm, Ray had a career job as Farm Foreman at the Canada Agricultural Experimental Farm, where they researched varieties of grains, forages and potatoes that are suitable to grow in Northern Ontario. After retiring, Ruth and Ray lived year round at the "R R Ranch" near Round Lake. Besides being a knowledgeable farmer and mechanic, Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he especially enjoyed "his cars!" Family was important to Ray and he really appreciated visits when he was living in long term care, especially after Ruth passed away. Ray is survived by daughter Carol Silver (Ron), son Gerry Gammond (Sue), son Mel Gammond (Joyce); grandchildren Trudy, Charlene, Tricia, Sandra, Margo, Aimee, Heather and Peter; great grandchildren Jessica, Julie, Katie, Zach, Jackson, Tyson, Sarah, Adam, Paige, Hannah and Wyatt; great great granddaughters Tenley and Ruby. He is also survived by sister Bev Closs, brother Fred Gammond, sister-in-law Beanie Hughes and by numerous other relatives and friends. Ray was predeceased by his beloved Ruth, infant daughter Judy, parents Harold and Annie (Schutte) Gammond, grandson Alan, great grandson Joshua, sisters Gwen Smith and Shirley McNally and brother Mervyn Gammond. As per Ray's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at a later date at the Stanley Hill Cemetery with family and friends.
Ray was a kind and gentle man. Please do something nice for somebody in his memory. The family thanks all the caregivers who helped Ray over the last few years.
may made through www.nwfainc.com