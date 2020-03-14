|
|
December 20, 1933 - March 12, 2020
With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of my beloved husband Raymond Nestor Johnson. Ray was well prepared and adamant as to what he wanted when his time came. The happiest years of his life began in 1984 when he and Patricia were finally joined in marriage, after first meeting in 1951. Ray's grandparents raised him from a very early age, adopted him and subsequently changed his sir name to Johnson. Ray was very intelligent; he worked many years at Abitibi Thunder Bay Division as a Stationary Engineer. He loved wood carving, stained glass work and was an absolute wizard at home renovations. He also loved travelling and was particularly fond of Ireland with France, Germany and Spain close seconds. Ray was predeceased by his grandparents Victor and Katri Johnson, his parents Vieno and Nestor Laitinen and by his son James Johnson. Ray is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children Raymond, Carey, Karen, Robert and Erin, as well as several grandchildren. Ray was the kindest, most gentle and loving husband to his wife Patricia. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal funeral service. Private interment of his ashes will be held at a later date.
