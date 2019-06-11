Home

In loving memory of a special husband, father, grandpa and friend who passed away on June 11, 2000.

Dad, after 18 years I am still grateful for all of the life lessons you passed on to all of us. I am often reminded by my elderly acquaintances that children often gravitate towards what was important to their parents. For that reason I thank you for the following:

- Love your wife and children
- Treat people how you wish to
be treated.
- Be honest, work hard and
enjoy life.
- Have confidence in yourself.
You can achieve a lot in life.
- Enjoy the simple things in life.

For all the above I am thankful of the opportunity of being your son.

Greatly Missed and Forever Loved

~ Your Family
