In loving memory of a special husband, father, grandpa and friend who passed away on June 11, 2000.Greatly Missed and Forever Loved
Dad, after 18 years I am still grateful for all of the life lessons you passed on to all of us. I am often reminded by my elderly acquaintances that children often gravitate towards what was important to their parents. For that reason I thank you for the following:
- Love your wife and children
- Treat people how you wish to
be treated.
- Be honest, work hard and
enjoy life.
- Have confidence in yourself.
You can achieve a lot in life.
- Enjoy the simple things in life.
For all the above I am thankful of the opportunity of being your son.
~ Your Family