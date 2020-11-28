Peacefully at Westmount Gardens Long Term Care, London, on Monday, November 23, 2020, Raymond Seed passed away in his 81st year. Beloved husband of the late Dianne Seed (nee Cameron) (2003). Loving dad and fishing partner of Lea-Marie Budden (Stuart) of St. Thomas and Evan Seed (Heather) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Jim Seed and Robert Seed, both of Thunder Bay. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Margaret (nee Troisi) and his brother Albert Seed. Ray will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family interment will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, London. The family wishes to extend many thanks to Westmount Gardens Long Term Care and nephew Ryan Seed for their ongoing support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Society Canada, 117-4500 Blackie Road, London, ON N6L 1G5 or www.parkinson.ca. Arrangements entrusted with A. Millard George Funeral Home, 519-433-5184.





Online condolences,

memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com