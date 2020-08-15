Raymond Vahaaho

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Raymond Eric Vahaaho announces his unexpected passing on August 3, 2020, in Quesnel, B.C., at age 47.



Ray was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on March 24, 1973. He attended Hammarskjold High School and went on to earn his Business degree from Lakehead University. Before graduation he decided to cut his long, classic 80's rocker hair. He felt this was necessary to be viewed as a successful businessman and professional. Despite the change in his appearance, he kept the heavy metal music flowing through his veins.



Ray and Judy married in 1996 and had two daughters, Erica Lynn and Emily Beth. After starting their lives together in Thunder Bay, Ray was recruited by West Fraser Mills Ltd. and the family moved out west to Quesnel, B.C. Although he lived in B.C., Ray always thought Thunder Bay was his home.



Ray was razor sharp. He could read a market, see trends and analyze decision outcomes quickly and accurately. He rarely made a mistake.



Ray loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Every summer his Finnish heritage would come out as he would spend hours in the sauna and jumping in the lake at camp. He had a passion for cooking and was a master of the barbeque. He was also famous for his one or two liners that would stop everyone in their tracks.



Survived by his pride and joy, daughters, Erica and Emily (Quesnel), wife Judy Sutton (Quesnel), mother Vappu Vahaaho , sister Christina Kantyluk (John), niece and nephew, Katie and Derek Kantyluk , cousin Timo Hiiback (Arja) and family, aunt Kaija Hiiback and uncle Jouko Vahaaho (Audrey) of Nelson, B.C. and cousins, Kari, Anita, Michael and their families.



Ray was predeceased by his father, Topi Vahaaho, as well as his grandparents, Valio and Hanna Vahaaho, and Erkki and Siiri Latvio.



Friends, peers and coworkers described Ray as a true gem, an honest and proud man who was greatly respected. It was also noted that “when he spoke, you had best be listening because anything he said was worthy to hear”.



His death has left a massive void in all of us, but we are all better for the honour of knowing him. He is, and always will be deeply missed. A trust will be set up for Emily. Donations can be sent to inmemoryofrayvahaaho@gmail.com to assist with Emily's education or to a charity of your choice.



Ray's remains will be brought to Thunder Bay and placed to rest beside his Dad.



A service will be held at a later date.