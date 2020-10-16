Redfern Walker, passed unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home on October 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Born July 23, 1943 in Fort William, Ontario and employed as a bus driver for the City of Thunder Bay for 28 years. The love he held for others and his steadfast belief in Christ's Eternal Kingdom provided a light and laughter that shone through him.



On April 1, 1967 he married the love of his life, Beverly Nelson. He is survived by his wife; brother-in-law Marvin Nelson and two daughters Gayle Smith (Mike) and Arlene Walker. He provided unconditional love to his grandchildren: Dayton, Connor, Brayden, Aubrey Smith and Michael McCutchon. Also survived by his siblings: June Bryant, Marie Dawson-North (Dudley) and Raymond Walker (Sandy) as well as nieces, nephews and the McKay family. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Maria Walker and in-laws Martin and Elizabeth Nelson.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westfort Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to Westfort Baptist Church or Hilldale Lutheran Church.



COVID restrictions only allow 90 persons to attend. If you would like to attend, please reserve a seat by calling Westfort Baptist Church at 807-623-0021.





