Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina (Gina) Frost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina (Gina) Frost Obituary

Regina Frost, age 93 years, a woman of strong character and faith, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Gina, the fourth of twelve children was born at 708 McLaughlin St. in Fort William on August 7, 1926 to Romildo and Serafina Bragnalo. Family was always the centre of her world, especially the large family gatherings and celebrations.

Gina is survived by sisters Rita Lapointe (Walkerton, ON) and Sally Bragnalo; brother Ronald (Mary Ann) Bragnalo and sisters-in-law Angela, Julie, Luba, and Hazel, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gina was predeceased by her husband Allan Frost, sister Flo (John) Witiw, brothers Fred (Mary), Romildo Jr. (Dina), Arnold, Frank, Angelo and Leslie Bragnalo, and brother-in-law Ken Lapointe.

Gina and Allan loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and Las Vegas. Gina worked at Gilbert's Furniture on Simpson St. for many years, and later became a co-owner with her niece Diane and her husband Emilio Garro. Together they ran a successful business for 34 years.

Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, celebrated by Rev. Rey Ronquillo. Final interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, the TBRHSC Transitional Care Unit, and Chartwell Isabella. They always treated Gina with kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Vision Care Fund (Retinal Imaging Camera at TBRHS Foundation) or the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (Fred Bragnalo Memorial Golf) would greatly be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South

Regina Frost will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -