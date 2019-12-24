|
Regina Frost, age 93 years, a woman of strong character and faith, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Gina, the fourth of twelve children was born at 708 McLaughlin St. in Fort William on August 7, 1926 to Romildo and Serafina Bragnalo. Family was always the centre of her world, especially the large family gatherings and celebrations.On-line Condolences
Gina is survived by sisters Rita Lapointe (Walkerton, ON) and Sally Bragnalo; brother Ronald (Mary Ann) Bragnalo and sisters-in-law Angela, Julie, Luba, and Hazel, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gina was predeceased by her husband Allan Frost, sister Flo (John) Witiw, brothers Fred (Mary), Romildo Jr. (Dina), Arnold, Frank, Angelo and Leslie Bragnalo, and brother-in-law Ken Lapointe.
Gina and Allan loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and Las Vegas. Gina worked at Gilbert's Furniture on Simpson St. for many years, and later became a co-owner with her niece Diane and her husband Emilio Garro. Together they ran a successful business for 34 years.
Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, celebrated by Rev. Rey Ronquillo. Final interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, the TBRHSC Transitional Care Unit, and Chartwell Isabella. They always treated Gina with kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Vision Care Fund (Retinal Imaging Camera at TBRHS Foundation) or the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (Fred Bragnalo Memorial Golf) would greatly be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South
Regina Frost will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
