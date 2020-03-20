|
|
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Mom and Nonna, Regina Ortolan on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Southbridge Pinewood Court with son, Francis at her side.On-line Condolences may be sent to
Nonna was born March 15, 1927 in Pasiano, Pordenone in Italy, the 2nd of 7 children. Nonna led an interesting life while growing up during the depression and WWII. Nonna worked hard on their family farm helping raise her brothers and sisters. For extra income she raised Angora rabbits for their fur and silk worms from which she wove thread on her spinning wheel from the silk.
Mom and Dad were married in November of 1949. Dad emigrated to Canada in 1950 searching for a better life. In 1952 Mom and our sister Julie joined Dad in Fort William, Ontario.
Nonna was a hardworking lady, toiling from dusk to dawn cooking, cleaning, gardening, sewing, knitting - all the while raising 6 children. Nonna only achieved a formal 3rd grade education but she was more shrewd than many of her peers. Nonna taught us the value of hard work, honesty, generosity and the importance of family first. The Church was a big part of Nonna's life; making sure we all understood how our faith in God helped balance our chaotic lives.
Nonna stood for love and family; all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren loved their Nonna immensely. We all looked forward to dinners at Nonna's house. We all try to replicate Nonna's homemade chicken soup with pastina and her fabulous lasagnas and cheesecakes. Our sister, Julie, produced a cookbook of Nonna's timeless recipes for which we will all be forever grateful.
Nonna continued true to form in her final years as a resident of Southridge Pinewood Court. We loved that the staff referred to Mom as Nonna. Nonna would often thank the staff in her generous way, saying ' Thank you Bella' to the female staff. Nonna never complained and was generous with her wit and sense of humor.
We were very fortunate to have had such a loving, strong woman as our Matriarch. Thank you Nonna (Mom) We love you.
Nonna was predeceased by her husband Giuseppe; parents Guerino and Emma Santarossa; brothers Piero and Vittorio; sisters Nives Piccinin, Luciana Bottos; grandson Paul Garofalo and numerous nieces and nephews. Left to mourn are Julie (Tony) Garofalo, Francis (Barb) Ortolan, Oscar Ortolan, Lora (Tony) Garofalo, Susan (John) Butts, Debbie (Don) Everts, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brother Luciano Santarossa (Windsor) and sister Vilma Toffoli (Italy), and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy.
A private service will be held due to Covid 19 pandemic. Special thanks to Dr. Ruby Klassen and the Southbridge Pinewood Court staff, with special mention to Sheena and Chara for the wonderful care Nonna received while in residence.
Regina Ortolan will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com