|
|
November 1, 1927 – September 6, 2019
Mr. Reginald “Reg” Legace, age 91 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, 6 South Tulip, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Reg was a resident of the city, born to Phil and Florence Legace. Reg worked for the City of Thunder Bay, first at the telephone department and later as a bylaw enforcement officer, retiring in the fall of 1992. Reg was a sweet, gentle caring man who always had a smile and kind words for all. He was an avid reader, who also enjoyed golf and his time spent relaxing at Gurney-by-the-Sea. Reg was a wonderful father to Phil (Lisa) and Patricia (David) Murie and a terrific Grandpa Reg to his granddaughters Taylor and Sydney Murie and his grandsons Sterling and Connor Legace. Reg is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by parents Phil and Florence, his wife Joan, brother Lawrence and sisters Florence and Donalda. Thank you to all the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and compassion during this difficult time. As per Reg's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cathedral, officiated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choosing would be greatly appreciated.
Reg Legace will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com