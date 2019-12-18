|
Reginald Richmond, age 69, of Marathon Ontario, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. Reg was preceded in death by his parents, Myra and David Richmond of Green Cove, Newfoundland, and son-in-law Korie (Nicole). He is survived by siblings: Malcolm, Wilbert, Norma, Maxine and Linda. Born January 20, 1950, Reg is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane, their daughters, Michelle (Ennio), Chantelle (Ian) and Nicole, grandchildren, Julio, Emerson, Cruz, Maya, William and four grand-goldendoodles. Reg loved being in nature, especially on the water. Born in Newfoundland, Reg's early years were spent on the ocean. At 14, he moved to Toronto. At 19, he met his sweetheart Diane. In the big city, they spent many evenings dancing and exploring. In 1980, they moved their family to Marathon where Reg worked at the Marathon Paper Mill until he retired. Reg obtained his high school diploma at age 40, with much hard work and determination. He was very proud of his daughters, and loved his wife above all. Reg was an enthusiastic and loving adventurer who had countless stories to share on his daily walks through town. Most of all, he was a generous provider. Even in his most challenging time, Reg saw love, beauty and hope for the future. May we all remember his gentle spirit. A celebration of life will be held December 19th from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Marathon Moose Hall. All are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com