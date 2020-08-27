Reginald Ward

Reginald James Ward of Shebandowan Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at Hogarth Riverview Manor on July 14, 2020, at the age of eighty-five. He is survived by his wife of almost thirty-seven years Emily, and her three children: Raymond (Cathi), Jerry (Evelyn) and Michelle (Nick). He will be lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren: Nicole (Dan), Christopher (Katrina), Celine (Shawn), Monique (Dave), Jean-Paul (Sarah), Angeline, Jennifer, Ryan (Kathleen) and six great-grandchildren: Leila, Nathan, McKenzie, Ainsley, Beau and Austin. Reg has been cremated and a private family service will be held at Stanley Hill Cemetery.