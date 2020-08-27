1/1
Reginald Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reginald James Ward of Shebandowan Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at Hogarth Riverview Manor on July 14, 2020, at the age of eighty-five. He is survived by his wife of almost thirty-seven years Emily, and her three children: Raymond (Cathi), Jerry (Evelyn) and Michelle (Nick). He will be lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren: Nicole (Dan), Christopher (Katrina), Celine (Shawn), Monique (Dave), Jean-Paul (Sarah), Angeline, Jennifer, Ryan (Kathleen) and six great-grandchildren: Leila, Nathan, McKenzie, Ainsley, Beau and Austin. Reg has been cremated and a private family service will be held at Stanley Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved