Reine-Aimee "Mimi" Boulianne

Reine-Aimee "Mimi" Boulianne Obituary

On March 10, 2020, Reine "Mimi", at age 80, moved on to her next journey. She is a mother, sister, nana and a great nana. She is deeply missed by family and friends. Mom loved to read books. The National Enquirer and the Royal Family fuelled many discussions and laughter. Thank you to all the medical staff who treated mom with gentle hands and compassion. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

