Mr. Reinhold Begall (Beegs), age 66 passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the TBRHSC with his sons by his side.



Reinhold was born March 18th 1954 in Riedlingen Germany. He immigrated to Canada with his mother in 1956. He attended Vance Chapman elementary school and Hammarskjold High school. After graduating, Reinhold followed his dream of playing hockey which he played all over northwestern Ontario and semi-pro in Germany. He worked as a welder for various trades before joining the Local 628 Plumbers and Pipefitters.



In his younger years, he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his brothers. Reinhold loved cooking, gardening and working in his shop on Hazelwood Dr. But most of all he loved being surrounded by his friends. Reinhold had a very big heart and would often think of others before himself. He was most proud of his sons and their accomplishments.



Reinhold will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons: Bryan (Mandy), Peter (Ashley), grandchildren: Everly, Reid, Eden and Aili. Siblings: Roy, Cora Purdon (Cam) and Donny (Paula). He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and their families as well as former wife Marian Begall and brother in law Barry Suttle.



Reinhold was predeceased by his parents Werner and Frances Begall and sister Sandra Begall.



Thank you to everyone who loved and supported Reinhold throughout the years.



A private celebration of Reinhold's life will be held with immediate family and close friends. If so desired, donations may be made in Reinhold's memory to Shelter House Thunder Bay or Three C's Reintroduction Centre.





“Keep your head up and stick on the ice”



Adios Amigos